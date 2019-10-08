wrestling / News
Big Show Set To Star In New Travel Reality Series
– WWE Studios and Thinkfactory Media announced Big Show will star in a new travel reality series; Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad
Through his extensive world travels with WWE, Big Show has collected a lifetime of unusual stories filled with unexplained natural occurrences, local enigmas and fascinating people. “Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad” will follow the larger-than-life WWE Superstar as he travels back to these locations and indulges his lifelong passion for exploring the strange and unknown.
Each self-contained episode will feature Big Show venturing to a new exotic area, where he’ll team up with a local guide and dive head first into a native mystery or legend. Navigating the difficulty of travel (at seven feet tall) and the extreme, sometimes awkward situations he encounters with his signature self-deprecating sense of humor, Big Show will do whatever it takes to unearth every quirky and shocking detail during his adventures into the bizarre.
The Wrap reports that the show is currently in development and is being shopped to major broadcast and cable networks, as well as streaming platforms.
More Trending Stories
- Nick Aldis Supports NWA Using Jim Cornette for TV Tapings, Tells Fans to Lighten Up
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Eddie Guerrero and Kurt Angle’s 2004 Backstage Altercation, Talking to Guerrero After
- CM Punk on What Acting Advice Batista Gave Him, Relationship With Booker T
- Porn Company Brazzers Takes Shot At WWE Over Hell in a Cell Main Event