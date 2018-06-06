Big Show Shares High Praise For Elias & Charlotte

Big Show recently appeared on Steve Austin’s podcast (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), and during his appearance, shared some high words of praise for Elias & Charlotte…

On Elias: “I think Elias has a lot of good things in the future ahead of him. He’s a good kid and he’s a hard worker. They always say, ‘he’s got a hell of a body on him.’ He [has] done a lot of things right. They built him along the way. They haven’t had him beat a lot of people. He [has] earned his wins. He [has] done his losses. Like, he’s building a good, solid foundation.” Big Show added, “but I think Elias is a good pick. He is. That’s a good call.”

On Charlotte: “I’d look for a lot of breakout stars also, now, I know you’ll probably think I’m crazy, but if you look at the women’s division,” Big Show considered. “I mean, they have stepped up the competition. Have you seen the matches that Charlotte [has] been having and the stuff that she’s doing? I mean, thank God I’m not following her right now. She is just laying it down. Talk about a complete change from when I knew her in her teens and when she was in college. And now, the commitment that she [has] made, and I’m just blown away by the talent she has.”

On Brock Lesnar: “That’s where we’re at now. Who can beat Brock Lesnar?” Big Show explained, “Brock Lesnar is no joke, no comedy, no ha-ha, no fun and games. He’s a legit champ. Whoever beats Brock Lesnar is going to be made and that’s what you want out of somebody that drops the title, not passing the title like you’re passing a volleyball back and forth across the net. Now, whoever becomes the champion is somebody that is going to have really earned it through trial and fire. Brock Lesnar scares everybody in the arena and backstage.” Big Show said, “he [has] got the best backstage game since Hulk Hogan as far as freaking everybody out.”