Various News: New Trailer for Netflix’s Big Show Show, Gargano Not Worried About Triple H, Thorne Tweets On RAW Debut

– WWE posted this trailer for Netflix’s upcoming The Big Show Show.
– Johnny Gargano tweeted about how he isn’t worried about repercussions from Triple H on this week’s NXT.
I'm not worried about any repercussions from Hunter on Wednesday..
1) He saw how things really went down.
2) He knows what's best for business (NXT can't live without a Heart and Soul. That's just science.)
3) He ❤'s me.
4) We go WAAAY back!
Everything is fiiinne, ya goofs. https://t.co/mlLXrGIOal pic.twitter.com/nnk8x1RmgK
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 24, 2020
– Shane Thorne tweeted about his RAW debut: “Atleast we won the crowd over…
#RAW”
Atleast we won the crowd over…#RAW
— Shane Thorne (@ShaneThorneWWE) March 24, 2020
