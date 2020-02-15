Big Show: ‘Seth Rollins and Randy Orton Are the Two Best in the Business’

– Sports Illustrated recently chatted with WWE Superstar Big Show. During the interview, he spoke on who he thinks are the best wrestlers in the business. Big Show named both Seth Rollins and Randy Orton as his picks.

Big Show stated, “Seth Rollins and Randy Orton are the two best in the business. Seth Rollins can do it all. He’s incredibly talented, one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Randy Orton makes everything he does in the ring look easy. He’s got such a fluidity to his movements.”

Big Show elaborated on why he thinks they are so good, “Randy always gets mad when I say this, but he makes it look easy and pretty. And Seth can literally do it all at a top level. Not do it all at a medium level, Seth can do it all at a top level.”