WWE News: Big Show Remembers Undertaker Mocking Him, Braun Bites Pineapple, Austin Preview Clip
August 19, 2019
– Here’s a preview clip from tonight’s WWE Photo Shoot featuring Big Show remembering how his choice of ring trunks led to some mockery from The Undertaker. The new episode will stream tonight after Raw on WWE Network.
– Here’s a video of Braun Strowman biting into a whole pineapple to the shock of WWE’s German announcers.
– Here’s a preview clip of tonight’s Straight Up Steve Austin featuring Austin driving Sal into a body of water in a jeep that is equipped to do so. The episode airs tonight after RAW on USA Network.
