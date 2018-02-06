WWE News: Big Show Gives Update on His Status, Akira Tozawa on Next Week’s Cruiserweight Title Tournament Match

– Big Show posted a video giving an update on his physical status as he moves toward a return to the ring. He says that he had a leg workout and hip therapy session and is putting a couple of miles in on a bike ride to end the day. He ends the video with “Giant return, coming soon”:

– Akira Tozawa posted the following video discussing his match with Mark Andrews on next week’s 205 Live in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. Tozawa says Andrews ia a good talent but can’t beat him: