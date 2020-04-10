Big Show Wants to Do a Firefly Funhouse Match

Count Big Show as a fan of the Firefly Fun House and someone who would like to follow John Cena into a Fun House match. Show spoke with Metro and expressed his admiration of the match and desire to do one himse. Highlights are below:

ON this year’s Firefly Fun House bout: “For that to come full circle and tell that story, and take the fans on this incredible journey of what might have been, of what could be, and John Cena to basically go through hell and live his worst nightmare – it showed his talent and dedication. It was great for Bray. I think it opened a door to be more entertaining in so many different ways.”

On wanting to do one himself: “I know I would sign up for the same kind of program if I was working with Bray Wyatt. I would definitely sign up to have my mind picked apart. I think it would be very entertaining to go through that and do that tortured perspective of trying to convey the hurt, pain, and frustration.”