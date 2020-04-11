Big Show Says He Would ‘Absolutely’ Feel Safe Enough to Wrestle for WWE Right Now

– TMZ Sports spoke to WWE Superstar Big Show this week, and he spoke about WWE continuing its programming during the coronavirus pandemic. He also praised WWE offering fans an escape at this time when they need it. Below are some highlights and a clip of the chat:

Big Show on WWE offering an escape for fans: “I think any way of escaping is good. Any way people can find escaping — whether it’s in a book, whether it’s in your favorite program on TV or favorite streaming service, or you know, breaking out your favorite board game at home. Whatever you can do to stay engaged and stay — to be able to take your mind off everything that’s going on. As far as Raw and Smackdown, I’m not high enough on the important guy list to know what they’re doing. That’s above my pay grade right now, but my attitude is if they need me, I’m always willing to help and do whatever I can to help.”

On if he still feels safe wrestling right now: “Absolutely. Absolutely, 100 percent. The way our Performance Center is set up, the way it’s being shot, the way our company is taking this very seriously, and at the same time, still being able to provide some type of escape for our fans, to keep our fans engaged, I think it’s a win-win for everyone.”

