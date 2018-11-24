Big Show Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Yet, Says He’s Still Good for a Couple Years, Praises WWE Women’s Division

– TMZ Sports recently spoke to WWE Superstar the Big Show, who discussed his contract status and not retiring just yet. According to Big Show, he recently signed a new deal in 2017 and still has a couple of years left. Below are some highlights and video of the chat.

Big Show on his WWE status and retirement: “No, I’m still good. I tweaked a hamstring last week, so I’m a little sore. But other than that, I’m having fun. I signed a new deal last year. I got a couple of years left. I’m having fun. We’ll re-evaluate in a couple of years, absolutely.”

His thoughts on Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series and WWE women’s division: “I think now is the greatest time for women’s division to shine and show how amazing they are. And that division is full of incredibly motivated, dedicated talent, and I’m just proud of the fact that the girls are getting the respect they deserve, and the attention that they deserve.”

His thoughts on working with Shaquille O’Neal: “Shaq and I, I don’t know. I wouldn’t be surprised if you did see Shaq and I square-off at some point to something, somewhere. Whether it’s a Krispy Kream doughnut eat-off, free throw contest… somewhere him and I are going to have to draw a line in the sand and figure out what’s what.”