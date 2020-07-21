Big Show Discusses Wanting to Help Younger Talent, Being An ‘Attraction’ Now

In an interview with The Wrap, the Big Show discussed wanting to help younger talent, and described himself as more of an “attraction” now. Highlights are below.

On wanting to help younger talent: “So long as I’m able to contribute and have fun, I’m in. But at the same time, it depends on the storylines and the creativity. If there’s an opportunity that makes sense, absolutely, I’m here to help out. If I could help get some of the younger talent on their way in the execution of my duties, I’m happy to do it.”

On being used as a special attraction: “If you saw me every week on TV as a bodyguard it would water down the experience. Part of me and now what I’m doing is– I’m more of an attraction now, so seeing me here and there. If Big Foot cuts through your backyard once in a while, that’s me.”