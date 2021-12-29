Big Six-Man Tag Match Set For Next Week’s NXT New Year’s Evil

Imperium — including WALTER — will battle MSK and their shaman, Matt Riddle, on next week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special episode. On tonight’s episode of NXT, MSK came out to confront Imperium and challenge them to an NXT Tag Team Title match. Riddle couldn’t be there in person but he appeared on the Tron to give them a pep talk.

Imperium came out and talked trash about MSK, after which WALTER appeared on the Tron and called MSK everything wrong with wrestling. Riddle then cut in and laid out the challenge for WALTER, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthell to take on himself and MSK, which WALTER accepted.

We’ll have an updated lineup for next week’s New Year’s Evil after tonight’s show.