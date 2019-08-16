Big Spoiler From WWE NXT Tapings

– There was a big development at the WWE NXT tapings that took place at Full Sail University on Thursday night. As noted in our full spoiler report, the Street Profits lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish. This makes for the Undisputed Era duo’s third run with the titles.

The Street Profits have been appearing on main roster TV as of late in backstage segments. However, it is not clear if they will move full-time to the main roster now that they’ve lost the titles.