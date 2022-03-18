Big Spoiler on Cody Rhodes’ Future

A new report has a big spoiler on Cody Rhodes’ wrestling future. PWInsider has confirmed with multiple sources that Rhodes has signed with WWE, having signed the deal 10 to 14 days ago.

According to the report, the current plan is to have Rhodes make his debut during WrestleMania weekend, and the early word is that he will be on the Raw brand. Rhodes has been speculated to be returning to WWE since he exited AEW in mid-February, though nothing had been confirmed until now and all sides had been remaining quiet about the matter.