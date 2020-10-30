wrestling / News

Various News: Big Swole Appears on A Shot of Brandi, NXT UK Highlights

October 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Swole AEW 6-3-20

– Big Swole was the guest on the latest episode of A Shot of Brandi. You can see the video featuring Swole and Brandi Rhodes below:

– WWE has posted the highlights from this week’s NXT UK online, and you can see them below:

