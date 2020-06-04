wrestling / News
AEW News: Big Swole Goes After Britt Baker on Dynamite, Highlights of Main Event & Tag Team Title Match
June 4, 2020 | Posted by
– Big Swole decided that she had enough of Britt Baker’s antics, going after her on this week’s Dynamite. You can see video below of Swole being interrupted during her post-match promo by Baker and going after her with a chair:
“Talk sh*t get hit” @SwoleWorld isn’t putting up with the antics of @RealBrittBaker.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/Uq7gPUd2fS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 4, 2020
– AEW posted highlights from the main event, in which Cody defeated Jungle Boy, and the AEW Tag Team Championship match from Wednesday’s show:
