wrestling / News

AEW News: Big Swole Goes After Britt Baker on Dynamite, Highlights of Main Event & Tag Team Title Match

June 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Swole AEW

– Big Swole decided that she had enough of Britt Baker’s antics, going after her on this week’s Dynamite. You can see video below of Swole being interrupted during her post-match promo by Baker and going after her with a chair:

– AEW posted highlights from the main event, in which Cody defeated Jungle Boy, and the AEW Tag Team Championship match from Wednesday’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Big Swole, Britt Baker, Cody, Jungle Boy, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading