UPDATED: Naomi Shows Appreciation for ‘#NaomiDeservesBetter’ Movement

UPDATE: Now, Naomi herself has commented on the attention the “#NaomiDeservesBetter” movement has been getting after it was trending on Twitter during last night’s Smackdown show. You can check out her comments below.

Naomi wrote on Twitter, “Wow! I know y’all got me you always have! I appreciate you all so so much! Thanks for the continuous support and believing in me ?? #bestfans #glowmob #naomob #wweuninverse.”

ORIGINAL: As previously reported, #NaomiDeservesBetter was a hashtag that was trending on Twitter last night during Smackdown. Earlier today, AEW wrestler Big Swole shared her thoughts on Naomi on her own Twitter account.

Initially, former WWE Superstar Lio Rush tweeted, “Oh yeah…. and @NaomiWWE should have been a 10x women’s champion by now.” Later on, Big Swole tweeted in response, “#NaomiDeservesBetter Naomi BEEN that woman, ok?! I will take no slander of any kind regarding that Queen.”

After a Twitter user disagreed with Swole’s stance, by commenting on the fan dissent being over the karaoke battle segment and losing two matches, Swole explained why Naomi is on a much higher level than her. She added, “Sir. Joe is it, let’s not. I’m no where near Naomi’s pedigree, she has put in the work and the fruit it has yielded is NOT enough. This is about her, her time not mine.”

As noted, Big Swole shared an open letter this week, commenting on the issue of racial discrimination in the wrestling industry.

