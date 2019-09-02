wrestling / News

Various News: Big Swole Comments On Her AEW Appearance, Free NJPW Match From Destruction in Kobe 2018, NJPW Talents Work Pro Wrestling Masters Event

September 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Big Swole

– After her appearance in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out, Big Swole wrote the following on Twitter:

– NJPW has released a free match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada from their Destruction in Kobe event on September 23, 2018.

– Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan all appeared at a Pro Wrestling Masters event at Korakuen Hall this past weekend.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Big Swole, NJPW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading