wrestling / News
Various News: Big Swole Comments On Her AEW Appearance, Free NJPW Match From Destruction in Kobe 2018, NJPW Talents Work Pro Wrestling Masters Event
– After her appearance in the Casino Battle Royal at AEW All Out, Big Swole wrote the following on Twitter:
8 months ago I was in the hospital for Crohn's disease, Saturday 11k folks saw me shine. 💪🏾
Thank you God for the discipline to stay steadfast!
Thank you @TheBrandiRhodes @CodyRhodes @AEWrestling for giving me a platform and having faith in us ladies! 🙏🏾
Fans, THANK YOU ILY 💙 pic.twitter.com/rXjpvqS3q2
— Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) September 2, 2019
– NJPW has released a free match between Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada from their Destruction in Kobe event on September 23, 2018.
– Jushin Thunder Liger, Manabu Nakanishi, Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima and Hiroyoshi Tenzan all appeared at a Pro Wrestling Masters event at Korakuen Hall this past weekend.
More Trending Stories
- Baron Corbin Mocks ‘Dumb Smarks’ Over Chris Jericho’s AEW Title Win
- Young Bucks Talk LAX’s Debut, Going Head to Head With NXT and More After All Out
- Latest on AEW TNT Series Name, How Show Will Use Wrestlers, Christmas Plan
- Chris Jericho Goes On Hilarious Post-AEW All Out Rant Backstage, Celebrates By Himself