Big Swole Gives Health Update Amid Battle With Chron’s Disease

Big Swole gave an update to fans on her condition after being out of action for two weeks, detailing her latest battle with Chron’s disease. Swole, who hasn’t competed since early January, posted to Twitter to give fan an update on her health. She wrote:

“This past year has been filled with ups and a lot of downs. After my bout with pneumonia early last year, I was informed that resuming my medicine for Crohn’s would result in death given the COVID-19 circumstances. Seeing as how the biologic I was on shuts down my immune system and acts as such resuming my medicine was not an option. I was doing alright self-managing until the flare ups started in the fall. As some of you may not know Crohn’s attacks the body as a whole so on top of my intestines issues different body parts would lock up and become incapable of being at the joints. Some days I could barely walk and that took a toll on me emotionally and mentally. Living with this disease may seem like a thorn and it is but it also shows me that His grade is sufficient and no matter what happens I will smile because I am more than a conqueror. I am Swole and that mentality/faith will carry me through it all. I ask that you bare with me, I’m getting the treatments that I need and my journey to complete healing is underway. Thank you for your love and thoughtful messages, I appreciate them and you! Much love to everyone, be safe!”

While she didn’t compete, Swole did cut a promo on the March 6th episode of AEW Dark. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Swole for a quick and full recovery.