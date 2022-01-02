Big Swole Hoped That Her Feud With Britt Baker Would Be Longer, Said Blood and Guts Match Was Planned

In an interview with the Callin Show (via Fightful), Big Swole spoke about her feud with Britt Baker in AEW and how it was originally planned for the two to have a Blood and Guts match. Here are highlights:

On the Tooth and Nail match between herself and Britt Baker: “Our Tooth And Nail match, I remember we had to do the graphic because the graphic looked too feminine. We know it’s a ladies match, but come on. We ended up having it changed. I remember filming it and we were all really excited about filming it, but no one had a set ‘this is what we’re going to do.’ Kenny [Omega] had a ‘this is phase one, phase two, phase three’ but never necessarily ‘this is how this is laid out.’ We were kind of filming as we went. We got to the point where we got to the last part and I was like, ‘Kenny, we haven’t done any wrestling. What’s up with that?’ We couldn’t do a whole bunch because, I believe she was cleared, but it was shaky. No in-ring type stuff, but I was like, ‘we have to do something.’ I was sitting and waiting, Kenny and I would talk about the match and what we could do to go forward. We had a pow-wow and then we filmed the rest. I was like, ‘Uh oh. I don’t know how this is going to turn out,’ but I was excited to see it.”

On original plans for the feud: “I wish we could have done more because we were supposed to do a Blood & Guts. We were supposed to have a Blood & Guts match. Brittany wanted to have some color, she was all about that. The day of, at All Out, I remember watching it in Gorilla with everybody else. Brittany and I didn’t watch it together. I remember watching it and thinking, ‘for what it was, boom, there it is.’ Honestly, it was after that where everything started to go a little iffy. My Chron’s started to flare up a little worse.”