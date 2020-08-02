wrestling / News

AEW News: Big Swole Set For Mission Pro Wrestling Show, Chuck Taylor Has Idea For Spot With Orange Cassidy

August 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Big Swole is headed to Mission Pro Wrestling for their show next month. The women’s promotion has announced that the AEW star will face La Rosa Negra at Hell Hath No Fury on September 18th:

– Chuck Tayloir shared his thought for a spot on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where he would superplex Orange Cassidy and cause the ring to explode a la Big Show and Brock Lesnar:

