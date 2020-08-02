wrestling / News
AEW News: Big Swole Set For Mission Pro Wrestling Show, Chuck Taylor Has Idea For Spot With Orange Cassidy
– Big Swole is headed to Mission Pro Wrestling for their show next month. The women’s promotion has announced that the AEW star will face La Rosa Negra at Hell Hath No Fury on September 18th:
just let you know I can’t stop to thinking my face look pretty cute & good girl in this promo…. but, i am not coming to #HellHatNoFury at @MissionProWres with the same intention than what I look!!!! 😉
Do you know it @SwoleWorld ???
Am focus #mamasita 😈 pic.twitter.com/lWMlxVywmS
— Black Rose from Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 (@LaAbusadoradePR) August 1, 2020
– Chuck Tayloir shared his thought for a spot on an episode of AEW Dynamite, where he would superplex Orange Cassidy and cause the ring to explode a la Big Show and Brock Lesnar:
Hear me out….
I superplex Orange Cassidy and the ring implodes Lesnar/Big Show style
— Chuck Taylor (@SexyChuckieT) August 2, 2020
