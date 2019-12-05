wrestling / News
Big Swole Officially Signed to AEW
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– A member of the AEW women’s division is officially locked down in Big Swole. Swole confirmed to Fightful that she has signed a deal with the company.
Swole has competed on AEW shows, debuting at AEW All Out, but has appear on Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Former WWE Enhancement Talent Chris Curtis Discusses His Time as a ‘Job Guy’ in WWE, Getting His Head Shaved by Brutus Beefcake, and Vince McMahon’s Reaction to the Segment
- Kane Discusses His Personal Respect for The Undertaker, Reinventing Himself for His Career, Never Really Retiring With WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Jerry Lawler Breaking Paul Heyman’s Jaw On Purpose, Why They Didn’t Get Along
- Jim Ross Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wanted Stacy Carter Fired, Jerry Lawler Quitting in Protest, Charles Barkley Paying for Lawler & Carter’s Wedding