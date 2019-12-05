wrestling / News

Big Swole Officially Signed to AEW

December 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Swole

– A member of the AEW women’s division is officially locked down in Big Swole. Swole confirmed to Fightful that she has signed a deal with the company.

Swole has competed on AEW shows, debuting at AEW All Out, but has appear on Dynamite.

