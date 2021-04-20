wrestling / News
Big Swole on How Medical Cannabis Has Helped Manage Her Crohn’s Disease While Wrestling
– AEW wrestler Big Swole shared an Instagram post on how using medical cannabis has helped manage her Crohn’s Disease, which she says is a very aggressive case, during her wrestling career. You can read those comments and post from Big Swole below:
“Rise N Shine #Crohnies I’ve been getting a lot of questions about how I managed my Crohn’s Disease while wrestling. My Crohn’s is very aggressive so I was referred by my physician to try medical cannabis. … For me, this decision was best for my recovery. I honestly believe I wouldn’t have been able to get through this past year w/o it. My pain has nearly subsided, my appetite is revived and my overall happiness has increased. It may not be for you but it’s worth a look! …#420Day #ChronsDisease #AutoImmune #MedicalMarijunana #Crohnie”
