Big Swole Praises Jade Cargill, Notes Her Work Ethic

In the latest episode of her Swole World podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Big Swole praised AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and spoke about her work ethic during her training. Here are highlights:

On Jade Cargill: “She was there every single time that she was booked. From the moment that she set foot on AEW soil, she was there at training every week, before everybody else. So she was early. She showed up early, ready, and was one of the last ones to leave, because she wanted to learn something. She wanted to get in a ring with people. She wanted to feel it.”

On if she’s spoke to Jade: “We’ve talked. We’ve discussed. We understand that this right here is a sisterhood. When I told her I was going to be there for her? Like, yeah. I’m going to be there for her.”