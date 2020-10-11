wrestling / News
Big Swole Is Pulling For Lance Archer to Beat Jon Moxley and Then Face Her
October 11, 2020 | Posted by
Big Swole sees opportunity in Lance Archer’s match against Jon Moxley on this week’s Dynamite, and took to Twitter to offer her support. Swole posted to her social media account to state that she wants Archer to win, and that she hopes he then issues an open challenge that she can answer, with a response from Archer in GIF format:
“Hey [Hoyt] I really hope you win…then do an open challenge…to any gender…you see where I’m going here SWOLE V LANCELOT WINNER TAKES GUINEVERE! Book it [AEW]”
— The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 11, 2020
