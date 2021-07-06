Big Swole Reacts to Jaxson Ryker Beating Cedric Alexander on Raw, Calls Ryker ‘Lil’ Hogan’

– As noted noted on last night’s episode of Raw, Jaxson Ryker pinned Cedric Alexander during a scheduled tag team match where Ryker and R-Truth faced Cedric Alexander and Elias. 24/7 title shenanigans with Akira Tozawa took R-Truth out of the match, and then Elias ran away during the match, which left Alexander alone with Ryker. Jaxson Ryker then hit Alexander with a Bossman Slam to pick up the win. AEW wrestler Big Swole, Alexander’s wife, commented on the match on Twitter during the show.

Big Swole posted a photo of Eddie Murphy from the film, Dolemight Is My Name, with a quote by Eddie Murphy saying, “Brother, don’t nobody wanna see no s*** like that.” The caption for the tweet reads, “All of us watching Cedric get pinned by lil’ Hogan.”

You can view her comments on the match and some highlights below: