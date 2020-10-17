wrestling / News
Big Swole Responds to Taunts From Penelope Ford, Calls Ford a ‘Hussy’
– Earlier this week on AEW Dynamite, Big Swole lost her title match against women’s champion Hikaru Shida. After the match, AEW released a backstage interview between Alex Marvez and Swole. However, Penelope Ford later interrupted the interview, telling the wrestler, “Nice match, loser.” So it appears AEW is setting up Swole’s next feud or possible matchup.
Swole later commented on Ford via social media, “Hussies always in the Kool-Aid and don’t know the flavor.” On Thursday, Ford then released a video on her Twitter account, tagging Swole in the post, where she stated the following:
“Swole, I am so sorry for walking in on your pity party the way that I did. After all, I too know how it feels to lose to Shida, but it’s the way that you did it — so pathetic. Because at least when I lost, people were still talking about Penelope Ford. So when are you going to realize this women’s division doesn’t revolve around Big Swole? And it never well. Go take your seat at the losers table, I’ll pour you a big, tall glass of get the hell over of it. And if you have a problem with that, I have no issue making you stay there.”
Swole responded to Ford’s video clip on Twitter. She posted, “Painted Woman, you’ve been passed around from table to table like a hot plate. You’re sarcasm with a back handspring, holla at me when your lady nuts drop. Hussy.”
