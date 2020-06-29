Big Swole Thinks Tessa Blanchard’s ‘Wisest Choice’ is AEW

Big Swole believes that Tessa Blanchard would be best served by going to AEW, if that’s an option for her. As previously reported, Blanchard is now a free agent after her contract with Impact Wrestling was terminated and she was stripped of the Impact World Championship due to her inability to come to terms with the company on an agreement to appear at Slammiversary. That’s led to plenty of speculation on where Blanchard may end up and Swole answered a fan question on Twitter by saying that Blanchard would be making the “wisest choice” by going to AEW.

There’s no word, it must be said, as to whather AEW is interested in Blanchard who was heavily criticized online for allegations that she bullied women and used a racial slur against Black Rose at a show in Japan in 2017. Swole was one of the people who called Blanchard out over that, saying at the time:

“So since we telling stories….Big Swole’s turn. I won’t speak on all the other stories but the one about La Rosa I know personally. This past year at Wrestlecade I spoke to her about this and about hashing it out with Tessa. I’ve spoken to Tessa as well, after talking with La Rosa and I decided it needed to be dealt with. A conversation needed to happen because this was getting intense over the years. As a black woman this sickened me that this happened to a friend of mine. We have been dealing with this since it happened, it’s just now finding light on social media. People are entitled to deal with this how they want. I just want the world to know the last part of the story.”

It was reported today that Blanchard does not have a no-compete clause and that WWE has been in contract with Blanchard following her release from Impact.

How I feel about what exactly, Tessa vs Mel? — Big Swole 💪🏾 (@SwoleWorld) June 28, 2020