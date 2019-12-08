wrestling / News
Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
December 8, 2019 | Posted by
– With the ink on her AEW contract fresh, Big Swole has a match on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW has announced that Swole will battle the #3 ranked Emi Sakura on this week’s episode, which takes place in Garland, Texas on Wednesday and airs live on TNT.
Swole officially signed with the company last week after appearances on AEW Dark and at All Out. This will be her debut on Dynamite.
Just signed for this week's #AEWDynamite in the Dallas / Ft Worth Metro Area@SwoleWorld vs @EmiSakura_gtmv
Great seats still available at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq and if you can't join us in Texas, watch all the action at 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/THj8vU1EHh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 8, 2019
