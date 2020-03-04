wrestling / News
Big Swole vs. Leva Bates Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Another match has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Per referee Bryce Remsburg, Big Swole will face The Librarian Leva Bates. You can check out the announcement below.
Tonight’s edition of Dynamite will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the current lineup for tonight:
* Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara
* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor
* Lance Archer debuts
* SCU & Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order
* Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall
* Big Swole vs. Leva Bates
DENVER! Brought my extra pair of gloves (duh, it’s the Rockies) and we’re bringing this plus altitudes of surprises your way tonight!https://t.co/NtyhGK2iRm – 5:30pm local mountainous belltime@AEWonTNT – 8pm ET/7pm CT local couch belltime pic.twitter.com/far0t5X4eF
— Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) March 4, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Says She Tried to Speak With Lower Voice on WWE Commentary, Discusses Being Impacted By Negative Feedback, Feeling Relief When It Ended
- Mick Foley Praises Drew McIntyre’s Transformation, Says He Thought McIntyre Had Peaked With 3MB
- Undertaker Calls Out WWE For Not Including Michelle McCool In Women’s Champion Gallery
- WWE News: Video Appears to Show Brock Lesnar Telling Drew McIntyre to ‘Pick Up The Belt’ On RAW, FCW Story First Look