Big Swole vs. Leva Bates Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

– Another match has been added to tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Per referee Bryce Remsburg, Big Swole will face The Librarian Leva Bates. You can check out the announcement below.

Tonight’s edition of Dynamite will be held at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The show will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the current lineup for tonight:

* Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

* PAC vs. Chuck Taylor

* Lance Archer debuts

* SCU & Colt Cabana vs. The Dark Order

* Jake Hager vs. QT Marshall

* Big Swole vs. Leva Bates