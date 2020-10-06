wrestling / News
Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb Announced for This Week’s AEW Dynamite
– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced a new women’s wrestling match for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Set for tomorrow’s show, it will be Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb. You can check out the announcement tweet below.
Tomorrow’s Dynamite will be held at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. It will be broadcast live on TNT. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNT Championship Dog Collar Match: Brodie Lee (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: FTR (c) vs. TH2 (Jack Evans and Angelico)
* FTW Championship Match: Brian Cage (c) vs. Will Hobbs
* Chris Jericho 30th wrestling anniversary celebration
* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Luther and Serpentico
* Big Swole vs. Serena Deeb
