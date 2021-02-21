Big Swole Believes Women Can & Should Main Event in AEW

Big Swole says that the AEW women’s division is making good progress and wants to see them in a main event. Swole appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the women’s division in the company, which has faced some criticism over how it’s handled its women’s roster. She said that the women are at the point where stars like Hikaru Shida and and even should be in main event matches, even on PPVs.

“Most definitely, most definitely” Swole said when asked if women can main event in the company (per Fighter Fans). “I believe that we are putting in the work where we can main event. We should main event. I mean, I feel like if you have something that is leading up to…like the match with Hikaru Shida, Shida can main event AEW Revolution.”

She added, “That would be amazing, you know? Just as something that will also lift the spirits of the women as well. It’s just, it’s a win win.”

You can listen to the full episode below: