Big Time Wrestling Results 1.22.22: FTR Beats The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express in Main Event

– Big Time Wrestling held a live Supershow and Fanfest event yesterday at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The event was headlined by FTR against The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, which was the start of the WWE Hall of Fame team’s “Farewell Tour.”

The event also featured AEW’s Matt Hardy and Brock Anderson victorious in separate matches. Also, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler wrestled George South. Below are some results from the card, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com:

* Scotty 2 Hotty beat Teddy Goodz.

* Brock Anderson (w/ his father Arn Anderson) beat Lodi.

* Scott Steiner beat Dirty Joe.

* Matt Hardy (of the Hardy Family Office) beat “Dynamite” Danny Miles.

* Jerry “The King” Lawler beat “Mr. #1” George South.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) beat The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton & Robert Gibson).

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Edge was in attendance at the show to check out FTR vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express. You can also check out some photos from the Big Time Wrestling event posted on Twitter below: