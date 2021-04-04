Big Title Changes Take Place at NJPW Sakura Genesis (Pics, Video)

We have new champions in a big way following Sunday morning’s NJPW Sakura Genesis show. The latest NJPW show, which took place at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan, saw Will Ospreay defeat Kota Ibushi to claim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Ospreay pinned Ibushi following a Storm Breaker to win the championship in Ibushi’s first defense of the championship that unified from the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and the IWGP Intercontinental Championship after he beat El Desperado at NJPW 49th Anniversary 31 days ago. This marks Ospreay’s first main event championship run in NJPW.

After Ospreay won the championship, he called out Okada who came down to the ring. Shingo Takagi then came out and challenged Ospreay, promising that if he wins Okada will get the next title shot. Ospreay said that Shingo will get the next title shot, then Okada after.

Also changing hands at the show were the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships, which saw Roppongi 3K (SHO & YOH) defeat El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru to reclaim the championships they last held in mid-2020 before YOH was injured and the titles were vacated. This marks the team’s fifth run with the championships and ends Suzuki-gun’s most recent reign at 38 days after they won them from El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori at Road to Castle Attack on February 25th.

