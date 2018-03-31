 

wrestling / News

Big Van Vader Comments on His Heart Surgery

March 31, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vader

As previously reported, former WCW world champion and WWE Superstar Big Van Vader recently underwent an open-heart surgery procedur earlier this week. Vader later posted a tweet this week commenting on his recent open-heart surgery procedure and his recovery. You can check out Vader’s latest tweet below.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Vader in his recovery.

article topics :

Vader, WCW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading