Big Van Vader Comments on His Heart Surgery
– As previously reported, former WCW world champion and WWE Superstar Big Van Vader recently underwent an open-heart surgery procedur earlier this week. Vader later posted a tweet this week commenting on his recent open-heart surgery procedure and his recovery. You can check out Vader’s latest tweet below.
On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Vader in his recovery.
5 days since my surgery & it has been some the worst pain I have ever endured. The Hospital staff has been excellent and my surgeon was fantastic. I am greatful for the life I've had & the opportunitny to continue to live. THANK YOU JESUS. https://t.co/vA6VyYDrHZ
— Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) March 31, 2018