Big Vito Discusses Getting His Start in WWF as Skull Von Crush, Transitioning Into an Acting Career

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Big Vito for its WINCLY podcast. Below are some additional highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

Vito on starting in WWF in 1991 as Skull Von Krush: “A lot of people don’t remember but I started out in WWF in 1991 as Skull Von Krush. Starting off there and having your first match against The Rockers and then Bret Hart, Bulldog and Boss Man. You’re working along the stars and they are teaching you. Being in that environment – I’m here but I’m not here.”

Vito on evolving into Vito “The Skull” LoGrasso: “I happened to go wrestle [in Japan] in 1992 and who was on the tour but The Harlem Heat, Manny Fernandez, Skull Von Krush. Then when I came back to Japan, I made my way to ECW and wrestled for Paul Heyman. That’s when I changed to Vito “The Skull” LoGrasso and then I went on a singles tear and hooked up with Da Baldies.”

Vito on how he eventually found his way back to WWE: “I wound up going back overseas and then I wrestled for Rikishi’s group and then I went over to Impact. We formed the NYC with Glenn Gilbertti, Trinity and Johnny Swinger and we had a good run there. From there I got my deal with WWE. I went to tryouts and Arn Anderson said, ‘Well, where the hell have you been? We’ve been waiting for you.’ I would up tagging with Nunzio and had my anniversary with WWE when Nunzio won the cruiserweight title. I did a lot of great things with Nunzio and then we did the dress gimmick and that was awesome!”

Vito on how wrestling helped him for his acting career: “I guess what helped me the most was I was a pro wrestler and in pro wrestling you have storylines and scripts and have to improvise to get the bullet points you want to get across. I think that helped me tremendously because when I go on screen, it just comes naturally to me. From the wrestling screen to the movie screen, if you look at my TV career, I’ve been on TV for almost 30 years. So you still have to act and portray a character and I think that’s where wrestling has helped me the most. Also, the guys on the film, they always critique and give you some great advice. If you don’t listen to advice, then you’re never gonna grow in any industry.”

Vito on his film career: “If I would have known about the movies career and what it would take to get your SAG card…you had to know somebody and needed $1,500. Today it’s not so much the SAG card, but getting your foot in the door with a producer who’s got films. I think if I would have started my film career a lot earlier, I would have been a lot more successful and have more credits under my belt. So, I guess it’s maybe starting late if you can understand my psychology on it.”