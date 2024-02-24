Grayson Waller Teases The ‘Biggest Grayson Waller Effect’ Ever At WWE Elimination Chamber

The Grayson Waller Effect segment at WWE Elimination Chamber will be the biggest ever, according to Waller himself. Waller is set to host a segment of his talk show at Saturday morning’s PPV with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and he appeared in a WWE Digital Exclusive video hyping up the show.

“This is gonna be the biggest Grayson Waller Effect of all time,” Waller said (per Fightful). “In my home country, Australia, waiting to go back. I got Cody Rhodes on the show, I got Seth Rollins on the show. That’s all you need to know, lad.”

Elimination Chamber airs this morning at 5 AM ET/2 AM PT on Peacock and WWE Network.