Bill Apter On How WWE Signaled That They Might Be Concerned About AEW, AEW’s Challenge In Growing Their Fanbase

– Wrestling journalism legend Bill Apter spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing AEW’s rise, WWE’s reaction to the new company and more. Highlights are below:

On WWE’s reaction to AEW: “No matter how much they say AEW and Starrcast are not together … for the WWE to react by putting on the Bret Hart-Tom Magee match on the Network, knowing that will be screened at Starrcast, I think they are looking at little things that might affect [AEW]. Taking The Undertaker and Kurt Angle out of Starrcast is sending a message that we might be a little concerned at what’s going on here.”

On AEW getting a sustained audience that can be more than just their core fanbase: “How are they gonna reach out and get more people to support that fanbase? The general fans that doesn’t follow all this on the internet, the 10 and 12-year-olds that watch WWE, they probably have no idea that another company is going out. How does AEW get to those kids. I think they are going to need every fan they can get to sustain their product. They are a very cool product and very ‘with it.’ They have a ton of money behind them, but so did Ted Turner.”

On Cody helping get the whole idea of AEW kicked off: “Cody Rhodes was the first guy to have the testicular fortitude to say that I’m not being used right and there has to be something else out there. When he went to the indies, he knew he couldn’t live like this. For he and The Bucks to start something between WWE and the indies, and then make it rise to this level…this is absolutely amazing.”

On his memories of Cody as a kid: “He played all sports, ran around a lot, traveled with his dad periodically and came to the shows. He probably absorbed all this knowledge without really just sitting down and saying, ‘So how do you do this?'”