Bill Apter Shares Video of Unseen Chyna Promo

– Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared a previously-unseen video of Chyna cutting a promo between his wrestling and boxing magazine departments. You can see the video below. Apter said that the promo was playing off the rivalry between the two departments of the magazine he worked for.

“Back in the magazine days the wrestling department had a rivalry with the boxing magazine editors,” Apter wrote. “Yes — it was all for fun a total “work.” The boxing faction was lead by Eric ‘Roundhouse’ Raskin while Wonderful Willie (my wrestling character) ruled our side of the office. Many times I would take the gold belt (I was the COW — CHAMPIONSHIP OFFICE WRESTLING title holder) out to the world of Pro Wrestling…Here is one of those memorable times when I needed a corner person for my next title defense — and that was my dear friend (I miss her very much) Joanie “Chyna” Laurer. It was back in her days with DX”

Chyna passed away in April of last year at the age of forty-five. Her cause of death was ruled to be an overdose of alcohol, combined with the anxiety drugs diazepam and nordazepam, painkillers oxycodone and oxymorphone, and sleeping aid temazepam.