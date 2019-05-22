Bill Apter Thinks WWE Needs One Focal Star To Help Their Ratings

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bill Apter spoke about WWE’s low ratings and what he thinks the company needs to do in order to turn things around. Here are highlights:

On the alleged issues between Triple H and Vince McMahon: “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not in that office. People have said this since Triple H got into the office there. I don’t know any of that first-hand, so I won’t report it. Is it a possibility? Certainly it’s a possibility because there in a tumultuous spot with their ratings issue. And with them moving over to FOX, a lot of stuff is going on. A lot of nerves are being rattled as to why are we not drawing the amount of people we used to draw? What’s wrong with our product? That could very well be true but unless I know that first-hand, I can’t say ‘Yes. That’s what’s happening.’ I won’t do that.”

On the WWE’s declining ratings: “I wish I had a handle on that. If it were me, the SmackDown and Raw rosters would be mixed every week which is what I think they’re trying to do right now. Just make it so that everybody’s got to be at SmackDown and Raw. Some people will work and some people won’t. They also don’t have that one guy anymore. You always had Cena, Hogan, Bret Hart, Randy Savage. So right now, if you go up to someone on the streets and ask them whose a famous wrestler in WWE, I’m not sure who would they say. They might say The Undertaker or Hulk Hogan, not knowing he’s there. I think they need that focal star to tie it all together.”

On what he’s doing at Starrcast: “Conrad Thompson has booked me at Starrcast for two events. One will be a magazine panel that will include myself, PWI and WrestleCrap. And on Friday Night, I will be hosting Starrcast Karaoke from 10:30 until midnight.”