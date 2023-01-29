wrestling / News
Bill Apter Wants to See The Rock & Seven Bucks Buy WWE
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
– Speaking on a recent edition of WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Bill Apter expressed that he wants to see Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson get involved with Endeavor-WME to buy WWE. Endeavor-WME also currently owns the UFC.
Apter said on the matter (via WrestlingInc.com), “The heck with The Rock at WrestleMania. Iwant to see The Rock and his Seven Bucks [production company], and they’re involved with Endeavor, the UFC people — if anyone is going to partner [to] buy the WWE, it’s gotta be with him involved. That’s the only way to keep that company out of the hands of what happened to WCW.”
A WWE sale is expected to potentially take place later this year.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Confirms He Was Supposed To Be In 2022 Royal Rumble Longer Than He Was
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)