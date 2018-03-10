Bill DeMott Gives His Side Of Naked Stinkface Incident

In an interview with Hannibal TV (via Wrestling Inc, Bill Demott spoke about his firing from WWE and his take on the infamous “naked stinkface” incident. He was fired in 2015 due to claims of misconduct. AT one point, a photo surfaced showing Luke Gallows giving Zack Ryder a naked stinkface, which at the time was said to be at DeMott’s command. According to DeMott, it was actually part of a deal the wrestlers made with him to get out of training at the end of a long week. Apparently Ryder volunteered to take the move with a jelly doughtnut in his mouth and DeMott accepted, so the wrestlers were excused from practice that day. He claims that the reason it came up six years after it happened was because of a former employee upset that they were fired from WWE. He said there was “no malice” behind the incident.

He said: “They made a deal, they didn’t want to train. They made a deal. What’s the deal? ‘I’ll give somebody a squisher bare-a**ed with a jelly doughnut in their mouth.’ I look around at 40 people and I went, ‘Deal!’ Guy gets naked, other guy sits in the corner with a jelly doughnut in his mouth, he runs across the ring, hits the Rikishi a** bump, squishes it all over the face. Funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” DeMott said. “Everybody goes, ‘OK, we’re done, everybody can go home, no training, no nothing.’ That was the deal. Six years later, that picture comes out on the internet: ‘Bill DeMott makes students train naked.’… Now, was it the smartest deal I ever made? No. But it was funny as hell. You’re in a room with a bunch of people, all on the same page, they’re tired for the week. Give me a deal and we’re out. They made a deal, we stuck to the deal. Six years later somebody who was let go from the company and wasn’t satisfied told a different story: ‘DeMott makes people train naked.’ I’m an internet sensation overnight… There was no malice, there was no nothing, it was a story innocent with a bunch of men and women who trained together every day, that when things weren’t going their way, turned around and handed it to somebody else.

“To be honest I probably would do the same exact thing, but letting them know the repercussions… You start to feel entitled: ‘Now you’re paying me and now I don’t want to do it so you have to find a way to make me feel better about myself.’ So that was on me. That’s the one thing I would tell myself now: stick to what you know. Not, don’t worry about hurting people’s feelings or make them feel better about themselves, help them realize early on of what’s needed and what it is.”