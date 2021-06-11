Bill Eadie Reportedly Dealing With Heart-Related Issue

PWInsider reports that Bill Eadie (aka Demolition Ax and The Masked Superstar) is currently dealing with a heart-related issue. The site notes that several wrestling legends have sent along information on Eadie’s condition while asking fans to keep him in their prayers.

Eadie announced his retirement from wrestling back in 2017 after wrestling his first match all the way back in 1972.

Both Eadie and former Demolition tag team partner Barry Darsow are set to be honored at the T-Mart Promotions’ The Gathering II event next month in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Eadie for a quick and full recovery.