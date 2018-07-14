Various News: Bill Goldberg Has Twitter Feud With NASCAR Driver, The Rock Reads Internet Comments, and Ghost Party Clip for Total Bellas

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently participated in the motoring festivities at the Goodwood Festival of Speed driving a NASCAR Toyota Tundra. After that, NASCAR driver Noah Gregson taunted Goldberg on Twitter. Goldberg then responded back. You can check out that exchange below.

Glasses must have impaired your vision @Goldberg https://t.co/oSdEJGl1ih — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) July 13, 2018

😂 that’s funny kid…….. this is only my hobby what’s your excuse? @nascar https://t.co/KEz6HbGnOw — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 14, 2018

I’ll pass I’d be arrested for child abuse 👍🏻 #growupandbowup https://t.co/wFMZzc9Vdx — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) July 14, 2018

– To promote his new movie, Skyscraper, IGN released a new video of The Rock reading fan comments. You can check out that video in the player below. You can also read 411’s own official review of the movie, Skyscraper, RIGHT HERE.

– The Bella Twins released a new Total Bellas clip on their YouTube channel. The video shows a bachelorette party in Paris that was held at a haunted chateau. You can check out that clip below.