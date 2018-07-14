Quantcast

 

Various News: Bill Goldberg Has Twitter Feud With NASCAR Driver, The Rock Reads Internet Comments, and Ghost Party Clip for Total Bellas

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bill Goldberg Hall of Fame

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently participated in the motoring festivities at the Goodwood Festival of Speed driving a NASCAR Toyota Tundra. After that, NASCAR driver Noah Gregson taunted Goldberg on Twitter. Goldberg then responded back. You can check out that exchange below.

– To promote his new movie, Skyscraper, IGN released a new video of The Rock reading fan comments. You can check out that video in the player below. You can also read 411’s own official review of the movie, Skyscraper, RIGHT HERE.

– The Bella Twins released a new Total Bellas clip on their YouTube channel. The video shows a bachelorette party in Paris that was held at a haunted chateau. You can check out that clip below.

