WWE News: Bill Goldberg Posts Training Photo For In-Ring Return, Rare Undertaker Matches In WWE, Top 10 Moments From Rollout Season 2

– Bill Goldberg has posted a photo to Instagram showing that he’s training with Muay Thai trainer Ruben Rowell Jr. at the Extreme Power Gym in Oceanside, California. He will take part in the WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

– WWE List This has posted a new video which looks at rare matches featuring The Undertaker.

– A new video from UpUpDownDown features the top ten moments from Rollout season two.