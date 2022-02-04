Bill Goldberg Reportedly Set For WWE Return

Bill Goldberg is heading back to WWE TV, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that there is a working plan for the WWE Hall of Famer to return, which would include Elimination Chamber on February 19th in Saudi Arabia.

According to the site, the most recent plan they’ve heard of is that Goldberg would be Roman Reigns’ WWE Universal Championship defense for the PPV. That’s a match that was originally set for WrestleMania 36, but Reigns pulled out due to the pandemic. The site notes that considering how much creative plans have changed lately (i.e. WWE Day 1, the Royal Rumble), this is not confirmed as the final plans.

The site notes that according to people they spoke to, Goldberg’s contract is believed to be up after his next match. Goldberg said last year that he had one match remaining, though he said in other interviews that he is signed through 2023.