Bill Simmons Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Return, Says Docuseries Is ‘Evolving’

During the latest episode of his podcast, Bill Simmons gave a brief update on the Netflix docuseries about Vince McMahon that he is producing. He also commented on McMahon’s recent return to WWE.

He said: “I think it really did probably bother him though, that things were going so well without him. Think about that. He’s had this thing…I’m working on this massive docuseries right now about him. Obviously that keeps evolving. Just…the guy’s been doing this since 1976. This is his. This is a local promotion that he blew up into a whole thing and I think he honestly kind of lost it that it was doing well without him. You’ve had something for five decades and then ‘oh, it’s gonna fall’. It’s a little like what we were talking about with Dana White. ‘Oh it’s gonna fall apart now.’ No, actually, it’s not gonna fall apart. It’s doing better.“