– During The Bill Simmons Podcast, Mr. McMahon docuseries producers Bill Simmons and David Shoemaker spoke at length on the process of making the new docuseries, WWE’s initial involvement, and the level of access they were given to the WWE library. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

David Shoemaker on WWE’s involvement with the docuseries and their involvement with the final edit: “WWE was involved at the beginning, and is no longer involved in the documentary, right? So like, I don’t know … I mean, obviously Vince wouldn’t have sat down initially if he wasn’t comfortable doing it. And obviously we were able to make the documentary that we did because we had that freedom … in terms of what happens next, I mean, I don’t know. I mean, the people that work at WWE might have snuck screeners somehow, but for the most part, they’re going to be seeing it at the same time that the world sees it.”

Bill Simmons on how much access they had to WWE’s library: “We did have access to their entire library. Everything we wanted. That was part of the deal, and then I think that the most appealing thing to me is that I think a lot of docs have gone that hagiography route, that autobiography route, and I don’t feel like this is it. We really tried to have balance in every direction as much as we possibly could. And whether people agree, that’s how it played out, I don’t know. But there’s just not a lot of documentaries that have balance like that anymore.”

Mr. McMahon, exploring the life and career of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, is streaming now on Netflix. You can also read Robert Leighty, Jr.’s report on Episode Two of the show RIGHT HERE. His report on Episode One is also available HERE.