Bill Simmons Says Netflix Documentary on Vince McMahon Arrives Early Next Year

In an interview with the SI Media Podcast (via Fightful), Bill Simmons said the upcoming Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon will arrive in the first part of 2024. He previously noted that McMahon did not have any say on the final cut of the project, but would get to see clips before it airs. Here are highlights:

On when the documentary will arrive: “I think it’s going to be the first part of next year. Chris Smith is directing it, I don’t know if he’s one of the five best documentary directors or one of the three, whatever shortlist there is, he’s on it. We spent a lot of time on it. I don’t want to say too much.”

On if he had access to McMahon: “Yes. That was the initial conceit of it. I don’t want to say too much, but I think it has the chance to be pretty spectacular.”

On how the story will be presented: “It’s a few parts. I’m pretty passionate about this. I think people pump…they add parts or make this stuff longer than it needs to be because that’s how you get paid more to do a documentary. I’m anti-that guy. I want these things to be the exact right length. I could never figure it out with my column, my column was always too long, but shaping a documentary is a lot like writing a column and figuring out, ‘I love that paragraph, but I have to cut it out. This moves better if I take that out.’ With documentaries, if someone is doing it correctly, they are amazing pieces of art. It’s not just the director. There are a couple of editors, but there is usually one incredible editor, which we have for this. It’s a lot of people involved and there is real TLC. You can’t think of it like, ‘we can stretch this to six hours. This could be six instead of four.’ I think that’s crazy. This is about Vince McMahon, his life, and wrestling, so obviously, it can’t be two hours.”