wrestling / News
WWE News: Billie Kay Campaigns To Become Carmella’s New Sommelier, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Clip
March 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Billie Kay wants to be Carmella’s new sommelier now that she’s kicked Reginald to the curb. On tonight’s Smackdown, Carmella talked about what traits she’s looking for in a replacement for Reginald and afterward, Kay decided on a hashtag for her campaign to get the job:
– WWE posted the following clip from Sasha Banks’ SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Nia Jax, which saw the champion walk away with the win thanks to an inadvertent assist from Shayna Baszler:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him In WWE Hall of Fame
- Triple H Reportedly In Quarantine, Note On Who Ran NXT This Week, Additional Talent Who Missed
- Eric Bischoff On Being Disappointed By Christian Cage’s AEW Debut, AEW’s Issues With Managing Fan Expectations
- Kurt Angle On His No Way Out 2006 Match With The Undertaker, Vince McMahon Not Wanting Him To End Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak