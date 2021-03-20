wrestling / News

WWE News: Billie Kay Campaigns To Become Carmella’s New Sommelier, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax Clip

March 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Billie Kay wants to be Carmella’s new sommelier now that she’s kicked Reginald to the curb. On tonight’s Smackdown, Carmella talked about what traits she’s looking for in a replacement for Reginald and afterward, Kay decided on a hashtag for her campaign to get the job:

– WWE posted the following clip from Sasha Banks’ SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Nia Jax, which saw the champion walk away with the win thanks to an inadvertent assist from Shayna Baszler:

