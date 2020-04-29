wrestling / News

Billie Kay Plays Halo in First Episode of New Instagram Series

April 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Billie Kay

Billie Kay has launched her own Instagram series, and the first episode sees her playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Kay launched the series titled “J.McKay Does” on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that Xavier Woods helped her come up with the name. It’s a reference to her real name, Jessie McKay.

You can see the video below:

