wrestling / News
Billie Kay Plays Halo in First Episode of New Instagram Series
April 28, 2020
Billie Kay has launched her own Instagram series, and the first episode sees her playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Kay launched the series titled “J.McKay Does” on Instagram on Tuesday, noting that Xavier Woods helped her come up with the name. It’s a reference to her real name, Jessie McKay.
You can see the video below:
